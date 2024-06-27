Standoff over handover of church to Orthodox faction

The Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church held prayers at St. Mary’s Church at Odakkali on Wednesday as part of an effort to resist the handing over of the church to the Orthodox faction in accordance with a court order.

Bishops Elias Mor Julios, Mathews Mar Ivannios, and Zachariahas Mar Philixinos were among those who participated in the peaceful holding of prayers.

The Jacobite group members had gathered at the church on Tuesday after a team of officials, accompanied by the police, tried to hand over the church to the Orthodox faction. However, the move was strongly resisted by the Jacobite group.

No untoward incidents were reported. The Jacobite group had gathered for the morning prayers on Wednesday and had continued to stay at the church before they dispersed in the afternoon.