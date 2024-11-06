Standoff continues in archdiocese over ‘letter’ from Vatican

The Catholic Nasrani Association (CNA) and Almaya Shabdam have welcomed what it termed as a directive from the Vatican that has sought action against priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church who are unwilling to adhere to the unified Mass pattern mandated by the Synod.

With this, action should be taken in accordance with Canon Law against those who were still opposed to the unified Mass, said M.P. George of the CNA and Biju Paul Nettikadan, president of Almaya Shabdam, in a release.

Rebutting the ‘claim’, Riju Kanjookaran, spokesperson of Almaya Munnettam, the rebel group in the archdiocese, said the ‘letter’ from the Vatican was a reply to a complaint submitted by over 400 priests of the archdiocese seeking cancellation of a circular issued by Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil and apostolic administrator Mar Bosco Puthur.

Responding to the issue, sources in the Church said that the letter from the Vatican was authentic. It vindicated the circular issued on June 9 regarding the unified Mass. The letter also indicated that priests who fail to comply with the mandate would be considered as having been ousted from the Church, with further disciplinary actions to follow, they added.