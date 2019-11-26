Stand-off between women activists and police enters eighth hour

The standoff between the six activists led by Trupti Desai and the city police continues unabated at the Kochi Commissionerate with the former remaining adamant on their decision to go to Sabarimala Temple and the latter having none of it.

The activists continued to be cocooned inside the office of the District Police Chief (Kochi City) even hours after the protestors had called off their siege of the Commissionerate following the assurance from the police that the activists will not be given security to proceed to Sabarimala.

Additional Commissione K.P Philip's efforts since around 9.30 am to placate Ms. Desai and company to drop the plan to visit Sabarimala and return has failed to cut any ice till now. Police kept on repeating that things were different from what it was last year when the government policy was to extend assistance to women pilgrims taking up the pilgrimage and that no such assistance would be forthcoming this year.

At one point, Ms.Desai and her group even boycotted the talks and placed themselves in the corridor outside the commissionerate on the eleventh floor. She could even be heard claiming that she had informed the chief minister and that she had been cooperating with the police for hours since turning up.

They either wanted to be given police security in going to Sabarimala or be allowed to undertake the trip on their own, demands, which were emphatically shot down by the police citing security issues. Instead police want them to take the first flight out off Kochi.

Mr. Philip has ruled out using force to resolve the imbroglio. Talking to media outside the commissionerate here on Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Philip said that the activists insist on either be given police protection to undertake the trip to Sabarimala or be given a written undertaking by the police denying protection.

He said that neither of these demands could be accepted while the activists on the other hand were not willing to concede the police request to drop their plan and return.

That the Cochin International Airport Limited remains closed till 6 p.m. owing to maintenance of runway means police could only arrange for their return in the evening. But even then there are no direct flights to Pune from where the group had come on Tuesday early morning further complicating things for the police.

Police personnel continue to be posted at the commissiinerate in large numbers with a large media contingent also hovering around waiting for a denouement to the high drama that started unfolding from early morning hours.