Kerala

Standing tall for a sumptuous feast

Nothing unsurmountable: An elephant stands on its hind legs and plucks jackfruits at Silent Valley National Park’s buffer zone on Tuesday evening.

Nothing unsurmountable: An elephant stands on its hind legs and plucks jackfruits at Silent Valley National Park’s buffer zone on Tuesday evening.  

Video on elephant rearing on its hind legs in Silent Valley goes viral

Forest watcher Bijo Baby never thought that a 30-second video he shot on his mobile phone would bring him immeasurable joy and recognition. His video of a wild tusker on its hind legs leaning against a tree and plucking a jackfruit has gone viral on social media. Hundreds of people shared the clip and thousands wowed incredulously at the elephant’s action.

Mr. Baby was relaxing along with four other workmates after their day’s duty at the Kannampally camp shed near Kalkundu in the Silent Valley National Park’s buffer zone on Tuesday evening. It was around 6 p.m., and Mr. Baby and team could not believe their eyes when they saw a tusker plucking a jackfruit which was at a height of 25 feet near their shed.

“We have seen elephants plucking and eating jackfruits. But it was a rare sight. Actually, this is a first in my life,” said Mr. Baby, who has been a watcher in the Silent Valley National Park for the past 12 years.

His friends Thomas John, Manikandan, Kurumban, and Suresh too shot videos. But Mr. Baby got it neat and close.

Twice

“After eating the first jackfruit, the tusker plucked the second one too in the same way by raising its front legs stretching full length and grabbing the fruit with its trunk. It was an amazing sight to witness an elephant rising two times its height,” he said.

Elephants are so fond of jackfruits that they often come out of the wild to eat the fruit. They often get the fruit from the height by shaking the tree violently.

Gets praise

Silent Valley National Park Wildlife Warden Samuel Vanlalngheta Pachuau, showering the watcher with praise, said the Kannampally area was a regular elephant route. He said he was amazed at the video.

“We know that elephants are intelligent animals. I have seen elephants crossing very high fences. But plucking the jackfruit by almost climbing the tree and reaching the animal’s double height is amazing. It is first time here,” said Mr. Pachuau.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:34:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/standing-tall-for-a-sumptuous-feast/article31644595.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY