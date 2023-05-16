Standing firm on allegations about AI camera deal, says Satheesan

May 16, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KANNUR

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that he stands firm on allegations about the Artificial Intelligence camera deal and has replied to the defamation notice served by Bengaluru-based SRIT India Private Limited, which rolled out AI-powered cameras in the State.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Satheesan said the Chief Minister, who was silent on the issue, was trying to threaten him through the company. However, a reply has been given to the company saying that the allegations would not be withdrawn.

Mr. Satheesan said the Chief Minister should respond to the allegations, and not the CPI(M) State secretary. He said the tender amount for the project, which could be completed at a cost of ₹50 crore, had been raised to ₹151 crore, while ₹66 crore had been set aside for maintenance.

SRIT won the contract at a higher price by forming a cartel with two other companies, thus eliminating competition. As suggested in the tender documents, the three companies had no technical or financial security.

The stipulation that no major work should be sub-contracted was also violated. The company that had sent notice was sub-contracting the work to other companies and taking 6% commission and ₹9 crore ‘gawking wages’ and staying away from the project, the Opposition leader alleged.

Mr. Satheesan said the project was being implemented by Prasadio Technologies Private Limited, which was owned by a relative of the Chief Minister. The company also has no qualifications specified in the tender documents.

“SRIT acted as a broker. All negotiations related to the project were done by Prasadio, who took 60% of profit without paying any money. The minutes of it are with the Opposition. The Chief Minister’s relative also attended two meetings,” he said.

Pointing to the delay in submission of the report of the Principal Secretary of Industries, who had been tasked with investigating the AI camera deal, Mr. Satheesan said no matter which agency investigated the deal, it could not give a clean chit to the government.