Parliamentary panel on defence visits Southern Air Command

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence visited the Southern Air Command (SAC) on Thursday. The 15-member committee was led by its chairman, Lok Sabha MP Radha Mohan Singh. The members were received by Air Marshal B. Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SAC. The committee members were briefed about the role of the command in the maritime domain of the southern peninsula, the multi-faceted role of the Indian Air Force and its transformation from a tactical force to a multi-spectrum force with trans-oceanic reach.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.