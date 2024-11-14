ADVERTISEMENT

Parliamentary panel on defence visits Southern Air Command

Updated - November 14, 2024 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence visited the Southern Air Command (SAC) on Thursday. The 15-member committee was led by its chairman, Lok Sabha MP Radha Mohan Singh. The members were received by Air Marshal B. Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SAC. The committee members were briefed about the role of the command in the maritime domain of the southern peninsula, the multi-faceted role of the Indian Air Force and its transformation from a tactical force to a multi-spectrum force with trans-oceanic reach.

