Standing Committee on Defence visits Southern Air Command

Published - November 14, 2024 07:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Standing Committee on Defence (SCoD) visited the Southern Air Command (SAC) on Thursday. The 15-member committee was led by its chairman, Lok Sabha MP Radha Mohan Singh. The members were received by Air Marshal B. Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SAC. The committee members were briefed about the role of the command in the maritime domain of the southern peninsula, the multi-faceted role of the Indian Air Force and its transformation from a tactical force to a multi-spectrum force with trans-oceanic reach.

