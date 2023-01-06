Standing Committee On Defence visits Southern Air Command

January 06, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Standing Committee On Defence (SCOD), headed by Jual Oram, MP, visited the headquarters of the Southern Air Command (SAC) earlier this week to review the ‘preparedness of the armed forces in terms of hybrid warfare including cyber threat and anti-drone capabilities’. The team consisted of members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Air Marshal J. Chalapati, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SAC, welcomed the SCOD delegation. During the visit, presentations were made by the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy with regard to the preparedness of the armed forces, a defence spokesperson said.