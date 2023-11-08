Standard of Kerala to be brought to the level of developed countries in 25 years, says CM

November 08, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The people of the State indeed accepted Keraleeyam with both arms wide open, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the valedictory function of the Keraleeyam here on Tuesday, he said if there was any criticism against the fete, it was not aimed at the programmes at the event. On the contrary, it came from the thought that our State should not be presented in this way, he said.

Annual event

The enormous participation of the people and the enthusiastic response of the new generation provided the government with the much-needed confidence to announce it as an annual event in the State next year onwards. A lot of ideas and suggestions were put forth by experts in the seminar and discussions organised in connection with the event. The State will make use of their expertise and suggestions to build a Nava Kerala, said the Chief Minister.

Milestones to be achieved

In the next 25 years, the standard of living of the people of Kerala will be brought to the level of developed middle-income countries, said Mr. Vijayan. The Chief Minister also announced the milestones to be achieved by the State in the coming years as part of the creation of a Nava Kerala. The announcement of the milestones to be achieved in various fields was made considering the suggestions given by the experts who participated in the 25 seminars held in various fields.

The Chief Minister also said the State Legislature has already passed a comprehensive legislative amendment to strengthen the supervisory system of the cooperative sector in the State. The State government will immediately take urgent steps to make the auditing system flawless, he said. Further, the government is planning to increase the number of foreign tourists arriving in the state to 15 lakh by 26. The necessary infrastructure will be created to double the amount being spent by tourists in Kerala.

Support extended

Stressing the need to expand the scope of responsible tourism, Mr. Vijayan said the government will be providing all possible assistance to promote health tourism in the Ayurvedic sector of Kerala. Also, the State will make an effort to get central assistance to mitigate the impact of coastal erosion triggered by climate change, he said. The Chief Minister also extended the support of the State to the people of Palestine on the occasion.