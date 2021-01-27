Stand united, Rahul tells Congress workers in Kerala

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi exuded confidence that the party-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would come to power in Kerala in the upcoming Assembly election.
Addressing a UDF meeting at Mambad, near Nilambur, on Wednesday, Mr. Gandhi called upon the Congress workers to stand united for an electoral win.
He interacted with students at the Government Girls Vocational Higher Secondary School at Wandoor. He called upon girls to be independent, especially financially and psychologically. Mr. Gandhi was here on a two-day visit to his constituency.
KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and IUML national general secretary and MP P.K. Kunhalikutty were among those who welcomed Mr. Gandhi at the Karipur airport.
Ventilators handed over
After a brief meeting with the UDF leaders, Mr. Gandhi proceeded to Wandoor, where he inaugurated a new building of Government Girls Vocational Higher Secondary School. He also inaugurated five school buses sanctioned from Mr. Anil Kumar’s MLA fund for different schools in the afternoon.
He handed over the ventilators he sanctioned from the MP fund to Government Hospital, Nilambur.
