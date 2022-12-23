Stamps in Kerala bamboo planter’s unique collection tell many a biblical story

December 23, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The biblical story of the Magi who travelled to Palestine to visit the newborn Jesus is retold succinctly through the postage stamps treasured by planter-cum-philatelist John K.C. from Palakkad.

Mr. John has a unique collection of Christmas stamps. A glance through his collection can trigger curiosity of even a layman about the stories behind the nativity of Jesus and the Christmas celebrations the world over.

From the three Magi being guided by the star of Bethlehem to the moments of happiness brought about by Infant Jesus, the 150-odd stamps in the collection have many a story to tell. “All of them are uniquely positioned. The closer you look at a stamp, the more it reveals,” says Mr. John.

All the stamps in his collection are used ones, and he ascribes greater value to them than mint stamps. “I have collected them through my friends across the globe. Mint stamps can be purchased by anyone. But used ones, especially if they are rare, cannot be. These days, duplicate stamps are also available in plenty,” says Mr. John.

A planter who focusses on bamboo, Mr. John has many things in his collections to captivate a curious visitor. People who visit him fall in love with his passion for nature as well as his penchant for books, art and philately.

He started collecting stamps as a child. “I was curious to see the images on postage stamps. In those days, we used to handle such stamps almost every day. And that curiosity developed into a passion for collecting stamps on different themes, including football and Christmas,” he says.

Mr. John has stamps from Australia, Canada, the U.S., Russia, New Zealand, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa, Jamaica, Sri Lanka, and several European countries, including France and Switzerland.

Many of them were gifted to him by his friends who had been excited about his passion during their visit to his house at Kalladikode, about 20 km from Palakkad town. “An interesting thing about the guests who come from foreign countries is they take note of our interests and passion, and contribute to it the best way they can,” says Mr. John.

As the popularity of the Postal department has been rather dwindling, Mr. John believes that the stamps in his collection can serve to be an invaluable treasure for the next generation.