Stampede-like situation prevailed in Fort Kochi on New Year eve

January 02, 2023 03:52 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - The Hindu Bureau

Many people, including women, were injured in a stampede-like situation that prevailed in Fort Kochi on New Year Eve midnight, soon after the traditional burning of ‘papanji’ in connection with Cochin Carnival at Parade Ground.

The slack crowd management resulted in hundreds of people seeking refuge in houses and homestays in the vicinity, in their desperation to get away from the maddening crowd. The police personnel present there were helpless as the crowd spilled over from the ground to streets on either side. The narrow entry and exit points from the area made matters worse, while many people did not know which way to go, sources said.

A few thousand people had converged at the locale to witness the New Year revelry and the burning of papanji. The situation could have been managed well if there was a limit on the number of people who were permitted into the ground. Many women fainted in the melee, they added.

A homestay owner in the area said he suffered loss worth an estimated ₹1 lakh, after he opened the gate on hearing women plead to let them inside the premises to escape from the crowd. A less than two year old child was among those in the crowd.

Tourism stakeholders said the police should have foreseen the arrival of unprecedented number of people at the ground. Complaints will be given to higher-ups in the police and the disaster-management authority, to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future, they said.