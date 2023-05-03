Stamp duty relief for land deals involving public interest

May 03, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to allow reliefs or concessions in stamp duty and registration fee when land is handed over for general projects of public interest

The concession in registration fee as well as the stamp duty amount for the registration of land transfer up to 10 cents of land per family will be given to those who provide land for constructing houses for landless BPL (below the poverty line) families, provided the persons handing over the land does not come under the definition of “family” specified in the Kerala Stamp Act.

Concession in registration fee and the stamp duty amount for the transfer and registration of up to 10 cents of land will be given when the victims of natural disasters buy land (within five years of the disaster) with government’s financial aid or when persons other than family members buy or donate land for the disaster victims.

The same reliefs will be applicable for land not less than two acres donated for setting up free palliative care centres or for building rehabilitation centres or schools for the orphaned, disabled or AIDS patients.

The Taxes Secretary will have the right to issue orders allowing these concessions. The orders will be issued on the basis of recommendations by District Collectors.

In the case of other land transfers of public interest, the existing procedures will be followed and decisions taken after placing it before the Cabinet.