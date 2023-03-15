ADVERTISEMENT

Stamp duty for flats, apartments revised to 7%

March 15, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Taxes Department has issued a notification revising the stamp duty from 5% to 7% for flats/apartments transferred within six months from the date of allotment of building number by the local bodies.

The decision will come into effect from April 1.

The government had slashed the stamp duty to 5% in view of the impact of the economic slump on the real estate sector in 2010. The March 11 order was issued for implementing a 2023-24 budget announcement regarding the revision.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal had announced in the State budget that the stamp duty would be revised from 5% to 7% as part of a slew of measures for mobilising additional revenue.

In connection with the Registration sector, the budget had also announced a waiver on additional stamp duty rates imposed on resale of land purchased within a period of three months and six months.

CONNECT WITH US