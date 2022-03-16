Stalkers stab college student in Thrissur

He questioned them for harassing female classmate

He questioned them for harassing female classmate

A college student who questioned two youths who had harassed his female classmate was stabbed at Irinjalakuda in Thrissur on Wednesday.

Telson (19), son of Thomas Konengadan of Chelur, sustained stab injuries on chest and stomach. He is a student of Jyothis, a private college in Irinjalakuda. The police arrested Shahil of Karalam and Rahul of Aluva in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the incident happened around 9.30 a.m. when the girl from Karuvannur was walking towards the college. The two youths on a bike allegedly followed her and started teasing her. When the girl cried for help as they allegedly started harassing her physically, three of the students of the college, including Telson, intervened and questioned them.

The youths on bike then stabbed Telson with a knife. Telson was rushed to the General Hospital, Thrissur, and later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital here. According to hospital sources, one of his injuries is deep.

The assailants who attempted to flee the scene after the attack collided with another vehicle. Local residents caught them and informed the police, who took them into custody.