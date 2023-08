August 09, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Thrissur

Durga Stalin, wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, will offer a golden crown to Guruvayurappan, the presiding deity of the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple. Ms. Stalin had visited the Guruvayur temple many times. The measurements for making the crown had been taken before. She will also offer a machine to grind sandal paste at the temple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.