August 09, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Thrissur

Durga Stalin, wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, will offer a golden crown to Guruvayurappan, the presiding deity of the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple. Ms. Stalin had visited the Guruvayur temple many times. The measurements for making the crown had been taken before. She will also offer a machine to grind sandal paste at the temple.