Stalemate over protest of private waste collectors in front of Corporation office continues

More than a month after a group of private waste collectors began a protest in front of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the stalemate over the issue continues with both sides not budging much from their positions. While the Corporation sticks to the State government’s policy to not allow the collection of biodegradable waste, the group of protesters have demanded that they be allowed to continue collecting food waste.

The protesters have been demanding the return of the vehicles that were seized by the Corporation’s health wing workers allegedly while dumping waste into the canals. Since the protest began, the civic body has seized more vehicles, totalling to 23 now and registered cases. After the death of sanitation worker N. Joy while removing waste from the canal in July this year, the Corporation had stepped up action against illegal waste collection and dumping, including seizure of vehicles.

“There has been a drastic improvement in the cleanliness of the city’s canals because we have cracked down on waste dumping. All of the four squads which were deployed after Joy’s death are still active. If we do not take action, the unsegregated waste will be collected illegally and dumped into these canals. The private collectors who take unsegregated waste including food waste from homes claim that these are for pig farms. Pigs will not eat such unsegregated waste,” said a Corporation official.

The Corporation has arranged 29 agencies who have made agreements with restaurants in the city to collect food waste, which are taken to pig farms. Aerobic bins are used for community-level composting of food and other biodegradable waste from houses and commercial establishments. However, the number of aerobic bins in each ward are still insufficient for the amount of biodegradable waste. The kitchen bins also have not been very widely adopted as was expected when it was introduced.

