Stalemate over pending pay revision arrears worries teaching community

January 02, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Several thousands of university and college teachers face uncertainty in their long-standing efforts to obtain their 7th University Grants Commission (UGC) pay revision arrears with the Centre reiterating its refusal to reimburse its share of ₹750.9 crore.

Blamed for the delay in submission of proposals for the scheme, the State government too has come under fire for its failure in releasing its share of the arrears. The situation has left the teaching community apprehensive of the possibility of losing their arrears amounting to over ₹1,500 crore for the period from January 1, 2016 to March 31, 2019.

In addition to approaching the Centre on multiple occasions to get the dues sanctioned, the State government took the issue up at various platforms. Parliamentarians from the State too have raised the topic in the Parliament.

A few weeks ago, K. Sudhakaran and John Brittas raised questions on the fate of the arrears in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively. Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, blamed the Kerala government for the stalemate.

‘Incomplete proposal’

In his reply, Dr. Sarkar said the proposal submitted by the State government for the reimbursement of the 50% Central share had been found to be incomplete. The government was asked to furnish a number of documents including an undertaking of the amount it had released to the teachers, and the details of the institutions for which the reimbursement was claimed.

The Centre faulted the State government for failing to submit the complete proposal within the deadline of March 31, 2022. “Hence, its (the State’s) proposal could not be considered for release of funds under this scheme. The scheme of reimbursement of central share to the State government has been closed with effect from 01.04.2022,” the response tabled in the Parliament said.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu contested the claims and maintained the government had adhered to all guidelines. Besides, delegations led by her and senior officials too had met the Union Minister for Education for the purpose, she added.

State’s share of arrears

All India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (AIFUCTO) zonal secretary Jogy Alex estimated nearly 14,000 people, including pensioners, awaited the payment of the arrears in the State. The teachers of Kerala, he claimed, are not the only ones to be affected. The Centre has paid the revision arrears of only less than 10 States.

Under the circumstances, teachers’ organisations including those aligned to the Left have urged the State to release its share of arrears. While the government has decided to credit the amounts to the individual general provident fund accounts, these could be disbursed only after the Centre releases its dues, official sources said.