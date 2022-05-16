Stale food seized from restaurants

May 16, 2022 20:27 IST

The city Corporation's health wing is continuing with its inspections of eateries in the capital, in which stale food was seized from various establishments and notices issued. The health inspectors seized stale duck meat, chicken, fish curry and biriyani rice from the Kuttanadan Hotel in Killipalam. The stale items were found packed inside the freezer. Stale fish curry and salad were seized from Choonda Restaurant in Palayam. Notices were also issued to the owner of the restaurant for not maintaining hygiene in the kitchen.

Stale biriyani rice, Chapathi and banned plastic products were seized from the Paradise Hotel in Murinjapalam, while 25 kgs of stale rice was seized from Ruchi Hotel near Medical College.

