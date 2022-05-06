Stale food seized from eateries

Food safety inspections continue

Food safety inspections continue

The city Corporation’s health wing continued inspections at eateries in the capital on the third consecutive day on Friday, in which stale food was seized from various establishments and notices were issued.

The teams carried out checks at the Peroorkada, Vattiyurkavu, Thirumala, Statue and Thampanoor regions. Five kilograms of stale chicken, potato curry and mayonnaise were seized from MRA Signature Bakery at Thirumala. The seized items were destroyed and notice was issued to the owner of the bakery.

Without licence

Another team that carried out checks at the three canteens functioning inside the New Theatre at Thampanoor found that these were functioning illegally without either the Food Safety licence or the Corporation's licence.

A total of 25 kilograms of plastic carrybags and 1,000 paper cups were seized from various establishments.