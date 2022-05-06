Stale food seized from eateries
Food safety inspections continue
The city Corporation’s health wing continued inspections at eateries in the capital on the third consecutive day on Friday, in which stale food was seized from various establishments and notices were issued.
The teams carried out checks at the Peroorkada, Vattiyurkavu, Thirumala, Statue and Thampanoor regions. Five kilograms of stale chicken, potato curry and mayonnaise were seized from MRA Signature Bakery at Thirumala. The seized items were destroyed and notice was issued to the owner of the bakery.
Without licence
Another team that carried out checks at the three canteens functioning inside the New Theatre at Thampanoor found that these were functioning illegally without either the Food Safety licence or the Corporation's licence.
A total of 25 kilograms of plastic carrybags and 1,000 paper cups were seized from various establishments.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.