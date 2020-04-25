Kerala

Stale fish seized

State fish seized from various fish stalls from Azhikode to Kaipamangalam in Thrissur district on Saturday.

In a joint raid, Fisheries and Food Safety Departments seized 71.5 kg of stale fish from 15 fish stalls between Azhikode and Kaipamangalam on Saturday. The raids would continue in the coming days, said Fisheries Deputy Director K. Sugandha Kumari.

