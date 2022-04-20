Stale fish seized in Kollam

The Food Safety department has seized around 211 kg of stale fish in a two-day inspection conducted in various parts of the district.

The department had intensified surveillance measures following complaints that stale fish is being sold at many markets in Kollam .

The inspection was carried out by two squads consisting of three food safety officers on Tuesday and Wednesday. During the last two days, 52 tests were conducted and 25 fish samples were collected for testing. Considerable quantities of fish unfit for consumption was found in the inspection and the stale stock seized by the officials was destroyed.

At the Aryankavu check-post, vehicles transporting fish from other States were inspected. Samples from the fish trucks were collected and sent to the Food Testing Laboratory at Thiruvananthapuram.

The fish delivered in boats at the Neendakara harbour and other fish landing centres was also examined and samples were collected. Inspection was also held at various markets in Kollam that include Kavanad, Anchalummoodu, Parimanam, Polayamthodu and Kadapakkada.

Food Safety Officers D. Sujith Perera and S. Sangeeth led the squads. Food Safety Assistant Commissioner S.Aji said that the inspection will be intensified in the coming days.