Stale aravana stock at Sannidhanam to be transported to Hyderabad

Solution is at sight for the longstanding issue of disposing of the massive stockpile of stale ‘aravana’ at Sabarimala, with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) engaging a contractor to transport the stock out of Sannidhanam within a month.

According to TDB president P.S. Prasanth, the removal process will commence immediately after the September monthly puja. “We have awarded the contract to a Kottayam-based agency for ₹1.16 crore. The aravana cans will be transported to Ettumanur, where they will be opened in the presence of TDB officials. From there, the contents will be sent to Hyderabad to be dried and processed into fish feed and manure,’‘ he said.

Official sources said six agencies responded to the Expression of Interest (EOI) invited by the TDB for this task. Taking the stock out of Sannidhanam, according to them, involves a significant logistical challenge with approximately 300 tractor-loads of material needing to be moved.

The stock consists of 6.65 lakh cans of aravana, valued at around ₹5.5 crore, prepared for the 2022-23 pilgrimage season. However, sales were halted by a Kerala High Court order following reports from the Government Analyst’s Laboratory and the Spices Board Laboratory, which found that the cardamom used in the preparation contained pesticide levels above the permissible limit.

Later, the Supreme Court-assigned national laboratory deemed the aravana safe for consumption. But by then, the aravana had already gone stale.

An earlier proposal by the board to dispose of the stock on its Nilackal property was shelved due to objections from the Forest department. Subsequently, a Central PSU approached the board with a proposal to develop a machine that could open the cans, segregate the aravana, and process it into manure. However, after further consideration, the board opted to invite EOIs to explore all possible disposal methods.

The sale of aravana, along with appam, at Sabarimala during the annual pilgrimage season is a significant revenue source for the TDB.

