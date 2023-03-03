Stakeholders welcome Railway Board circular on fully funding construction of overbridges

March 03, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Terming the Railway Board’s March 2 circular to respective zonal general managers that the Railway would fully fund the construction of overbridges, underbridges, and subways at level crossings as one that is long overdue, stakeholders have said that it will in turn catalyse the construction of overbridges, thus paving the way for faster train movement.

Stating that level crossings are a potential safety hazard, having an adverse impact on train operations and mobility, it said the increase in habitation on either side further made level crossings prone to trespassing and accidents. All work ought to be done by the Railway on a single-entity basis unless the general manager concerned permitted any State agency to execute the work on a similar basis, the circular added.

“The policy shift to fully fund the construction of bridges and other structures at level crossings, albeit with a few conditions, will accelerate rail development activities in Kerala, where level crossings abound due to high population and road density. A recent meeting of MPs had flagged delays that overbridge constructions faced when State agencies were involved, at a time when approximately 60 rail overbridges were in different stages of completion in the State,” said Railway sources.

There have been instances of the approach spans of bridges remaining incomplete, even as their rail portions were completed. On its part, the State government must hasten the land acquisition process for overbridges. Thus it was always better if one entity was in charge of the entire bridge construction, the sources added.

Thrissur Railway Passengers’ Association general secretary P. Krishnakumar said the State government was often unable to pool in with half the cost of bridges and subways at level crossings. “With the Railway Board readying a policy in this regard, the funds that the State saves can be used alternatively. Likewise, entrusting a single contractor with the work of an entire bridge or a few bridges together will help save on funds and time, while making site management easier,” he said.

Welcoming the policy shift, Hibi Eden, MP, said there were instances of funds allotted for bridges idling owing to slack coordination between the Railway and State government agencies as regards sharing of work and funds. “Kerala lost many bridges in the process. The positive move by the Railway Board will considerably help Kerala where level crossings abound.”

Sources in Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) said there were hassles in reimbursing funds when State agencies built bridges at level crossings. The new policy is a welcome change and is seen as a precursor to the introduction of Vande Bharat and other fast-moving trains in Kerala. There are over 400 level crossings in the State and many of them urgently need overbridges.