Stakeholders have mixed opinion on bus-aggregator platforms

With the foray of more bus-aggregator platforms expected to transform the way people from Kerala will commute to neighbouring States, stakeholders in the sector say they will tread with caution.

A section of the stakeholders say such platforms, which are the outcome of the Centre’s bus aggregator policy and the All India Tourist Permit (AITP) regulations, will bring about a win-win situation for commuters and bus operators, especially since they bank on digital platforms that help yield optimal returns and improve seat occupancy.

However, Rijas A.J., State president of Inter-State Bus Owners’ Association – Kerala, expresses concern that this can adversely affect the existing players in the sector. “Most such bus-aggregator platforms tend to lease out buses, woo commuters with initial offers, and subsequently takeover the market. This could affect bus operators who are already reeling under the pressure of having to pay for the AITP and the heavy per-seat tax levied by south Indian States,” he says

“In this situation, Kerala must frame its own aggregator policy and fix a minimum and maximum fare. In addition, norms prescribed by the Competition Commission of India must be enforced,” he says.

Echoing a similar view, Titus Etturuthil, who operates contract-carriage buses, says many inter-State bus operators also encounter inadequate patronage during weekdays.

An office-bearer of the Contract Carriage Operators Association fears that such aggregator platforms can lead to unhealthy competition, affecting small and medium players.

After launching bus services earlier this year in many north Indian States, the Germany- based FlixBus had expanded its services earlier this month in southern India, connecting metro cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. It has plans to operate services to other destinations, including Kerala, by introducing buses that are less than three years’ old and adhering to the bus-body code, it is learnt.

B.J. Antony, Managing Director of Kleen Smart Bus Limited, which operates a few buses on Kochi Metro’s feeder routes, says buses operated by aggregator platforms could well be the future of long-distance and inter-State travel as AITP buses are generally not bound by norms regarding nationalised routes. The reliance on a common digital platform could in turn help ensure optimal seat occupancy, he says.