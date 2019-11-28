Stage witnesses some stellar performances

The Malayalam drama competition (High School) on the opening day of the State School Arts Festival at MPS GVHSS, Vellikkoth, featured some outstanding performances.

Freakan by students of GVHSS, Vattenod, Palakkad, bowled over the spectators with its apt humour and stellar performance by the cast, mainly Navaneeth Krishna, who played the title role.

The play dealt with the idea of being ‘cultured’ as against the culture of ‘freakans’ (non-conformists) as they are called. It subtly brings in the politics of skin colour with the lead character idolising actors such as Kalabhavan Mani, Vinayakan and footballer I.M. Vijayan.

Peru, the play by Memunda HSS, Kozhikode, which also discussed the politics of colour, caste and the plight of the downtrodden in a more obvious manner, was equally enjoyed by the audience. Pappathi by GVHSS, Karadka, which brought in a feminist angle in the context of handling an elephant by a girl, was another highlight.

While the competition was under way, a group of spectators protested against the poor sound quality at the venue. The competition started two hours behind schedule and was into the third play when a few spectators shouted that the sound from the stage lacked clarity. The organisers fixed the issue and the contest resumed, but the problem recurred in the middle of the fourth play, and the performance had to be stopped. It took nearly an hour for fixing the problem.

Members of the Network of Artistic Theatre Activists Kerala (NATAK), who were among the audience, claimed that the stage settings were substandard. They said they had tried to rectify the issue before the start of the event.

“We had intervened to correct the errors at various district arts festivals. Never expected such interventions would be needed here,” said Hariharan Unni, a NATAK member.

“The organisers should have consulted an expert while designing the stage for drama to avoid such glitches.”