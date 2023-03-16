Stage set for youth festivals in Calicut varsity

March 16, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The stage is now set in colleges affiliated to the University of Calicut for holding inter-collegiate youth festivals at the zonal level and later at the university level, with office-bearers being elected to the university students’ union on Wednesday.

It is the university union that holds youth festivals in ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, and ‘D’ zones involving colleges representing various districts under the university’s jurisdiction. For the past three years, the elections and these events could not be held owing to the pandemic. Many students who could have got grace marks for winning competitions there missed the chance. The new union functionaries are expected to take a call on holding the events once they take charge.

Candidates put up by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) have won all the general seats in the union and four of the five seats in the executive committee. The new functionaries are T. Sneha (chairperson) from Calicut University campus; T.A. Mohammed Ashraf (general secretary) from Sri Vyasa NSS College, Wadakkanchery, Thrissur; S.R. Aswin (vice-chairperson) from Mercy College of Education, Palakkad; V.M. Sruthi (vice-chairperson) from Pazhassi Raja College, Pulppally, Wayanad; and D. Ajay (joint secretary) from VTB College, Mannampatta, Palakkad. Sachin S. Kumar (Palakkad), K. Gayathri (Kozhikode), Mridul Madhusoodanan (Thrissur), and P.S. Shahid (Wayanad) of the SFI and M.P. Sifva (Malappuram) of the United Democratic Students’ Front (UDSF) are the executive committee members.

The election results were declared late in the night on Wednesday. There was heavy police presence outside the Senate Hall on the university campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram district with the Kerala High Court instructing the authorities to ensure that the elections are held peacefully. Though the counting was supposed to begin in the afternoon, the process started only after 4.30 p.m. The contest was mainly between candidates of the SFI and the UDSF, a coalition of the Kerala Students’ Union and the Muslim Students Federation (MSF). Fraternity Movement, a students’ organisation owing allegiance to the Jamaat-e-Islami, too had put up some candidates.

As the counting of votes for the first couple of general seats concluded, there was some tussle between SFI activists and those from the UDSF. With the latter seeking a recounting in some seats, the process went on till late midnight. There were 469 voters, university union councillors (UUCs) elected from affiliated colleges, in the main voters’ list and 25 in the supplementary list. This second list consisted of UUCs, mainly from the MSF, who were disqualified by the university, but later allowed by the court to vote. Though they were counted separately, they were considered while arriving at the total votes for result declaration.