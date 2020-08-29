Stage set for Thiruvonathoni procession

Kottayam

29 August 2020 23:41 IST

Eldest member of Mangattu Illam sets sail from Kumaranalloor

Keeping alive an age-old tradition, M.R. Raveendra Babu Bhattathiri, the eldest member of Mangattu Illam at Kumaranalloor here, on Saturday set sail to Sree Parthasarathy Temple at Aranmula on the banks of the Pampa river, ahead of the Thiruvonathoni procession on Sunday.

The Thiruvonathoni carries provisions for the Onam feast at the Aranmula temple.

Legend has it that the deity at the temple made one of the elders of the Kattoor Madhom (in Pathanamthitta) to be his host for every Onam owing to his devotion. Since then, it has been the privilege of the eldest of the Bhattathiris at the Mangattu Illam (whose ancestors hailed from the Kattoor Madhom) to host the Onasadya for the deity.

Maiden voyage

This is the maiden voyage for Mr. Bhattathiri. Till last year, it was his elder brother, the late Narayana Bhattathiri, who was leading the ritual. The Churulan Vallam carrying Mr.Bhattathiri was slated to reach the Devaswom Sathrakkadavu at Aranmula late in the evening. The ritual, which generally begins on the Moolam day every year, was delayed by a day owing to restrictions in the wake of COVID-19. No reception was accorded to the boat at Moovadathumadam in Thiruvalla. On Sunday morning, Mr. Bhattathiri will leave for Kattur Mahavishnu Temple on another boat and from there he will embark on the Thiruvonathoni for Aranmula, which also carries offerings to be presented before the deity, on Thiruvonam day.

The Thiruvonathoni is slated to reach Aranmula by 6 a.m. on Thiruvonam.

In a break from tradition, only one snakeboat (palliyodam) will accompany the Thiruvonathoni to the Parthasarathy temple this time. Last year, as many as six palliyodams were part of the regatta.