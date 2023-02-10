Stage set for political slugfest over rubber in Central Travancore

February 10, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The growing resentment in Central Travancore over the absence of adequate budgetary measures to resuscitate the ailing rubber sector appears to have set the stage for a political blame game in the region.

The United Democratic Front (UDF), in an apparent bid to turn the groundswell of anger among the farmers to their advantage, is organising a farmers’ protest in Kottayam on Saturday. To be inaugurated by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, the event will witness participation from all key UDF leaders, representatives of various farmer organisations and agriculture experts.

According to Monce Joseph, executive chairman of the Kerala Congress, the programme is being organised in protest against the anti-farmer policies of the governments, both at the Centre and in the State. “While the Union government has clearly ignored the concerns of rubber growers in its latest Budget, the State Budget has short-changed them by merely enhancing the allocation for rubber subsidy without a commensurate hike in floor price of the material,’’ he pointed out.

Realising the potential adverse fallout of a seething anger among the farmers, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which heads the Left Democratic Front government, is organising a similar event at the same venue the next day. The focus of the event, according to the organisers, is to expose the alleged anti-farmer policies adopted by the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event and Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will deliver the keynote address. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal is slated to inaugurate a seminar to be held in this connection earlier in the day.

The Kerala Congress (M), a key ally of the ruling party that has been vocal on the concerns of rubber growers, has not been invited to the event. The regional party which had earlier raised demand to increase the stabilisation price of rubber to ₹250 a kg has been caught in a political bind over the issue.

“This is a complete party event to be attended by only the members of the CPI(M) and its feeder organisations . We have not invited any leaders from any of the constituent members of the Left Democratic Front,’’ pointed out one of the organisers.

Piyush Goyal meet

Meanwhile, an official statement said the Union government would soon convene a meeting of Rubber Board officials and parliamentarians from Kerala to discuss the budgetary announcements on rubber. A decision in this regard was arrived at during a meeting between the LDF parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal