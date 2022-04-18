Stage set for KSEBOA siege on Tuesday

Management threatens disciplinary action

The stage has been set for a fresh confrontation in the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) with the striking pro-Left officers' association planning a siege of the KSEB headquarters on Tuesday and the management refusing permission for it and threatening disciplinary action.

The KSEB Officers' Association (KSEBOA), as part of its indefinite protest launched on April 11, had announced that it would 'surround' the Vydyuthi Bhavan at Pattom in the capital as part of intensifying its stir against management policies.

On Monday, the management refused permission for this mode of protest stating it would amount to a violation of service rules. Participation in the protest would invite 'special disciplinary action,' the Chief Personnel Officer, on behalf of the KSEB chairman and managing director B. Ashok, informed the KSEBOA general secretary in a letter.

The management said talks were held with the KSEBOA and other officers’ organisations on April 13, and the suspensions of KSEBOA office-bearers were revoked. The KSEBOA had not raised any other demands on the occasion. On the other hand, the ‘disciplinary action’ initiated against the officers cannot be revoked without due examination as it would set a wrong precedent, the management noted.

The KSEBOA is planning to go ahead with the protest on Tuesday, its leaders said on Monday. The KSEB will organise a march to the Vydyuthi Bhavan at 9.30 a.m. and lay siege to the KSEB HQ from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Although the management had reinstated three of the suspended KSEBOA leaders, they were transferred from their posts to other districts. The association had termed the step vindictive and decided to pursue with its protest.

There were reports that Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty would step in to settle the differences between the KSEB CMD and the KSEBOA, but the Minister had been non-committal on this point so far. Mr. Krishnankutty was in Palakkad on Monday chairing the all-party meet convened in the wake of the murders of RSS and SDPI activists.

Meanwhile, the KSEB Engineers' Association (KSEBEA) has criticised the KSEBOA protest, saying that it has crossed all limits and serves only to tarnish the reputation of the KSEB and the officers of the State power utility. The ongoing protests were unnecessary and the KSEBOA was resorting to ''blackmailing tactics,'' KSEBEA alleged.