Stage set for Vengara counting

Arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes polled in the byelection to the Assembly from Vengara. The counting will begin at PSMO College, Tirurangadi, at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Results are expected by 10 a.m. Polled voting machines kept in a strong room at PSMO College will be taken out at 7.45 a.m. under the supervision of Election Observer Amit Chaudhary. District Collector Amit Meena and Returning Officer Sajeev Damodar will be present.

Fourteen tables have been arranged for the counting. Each table will be manned by three officials. Apart from a superviser, there will be a micro-observer and a counting assistant. Apart from the 42 employees on counting duty, as many as 20 employees have been kept in reserve.

The randomisation of counting tables will be held on Saturday. The counting staff were given training here on Friday. The Vengara Assembly constituency comprising A.R. Nagar, Vengara, Kannamangalam, Othukkungal, Oorakam, and Parappur grama panchayats had witnessed 72.12% polling in Wednesday’s byelection.

Although the polling percentage reported earlier was 72%, poll officials put the final figures at 72.12% later. As many as 1,22,610 of the 1.70 lakh voters had polled their votes. When 56,550 men exercised their franchise, the number of women who polled their votes was 66,030.