Stage set for capture of PT-7; darting team to begin operation today

The stage is set for the confinement of the rogue elephant codenamed PT-7 (Palakkad Tusker-7), which has been terrorising residents of Dhoni and neighbouring areas for the last two years. A 26-member team of the Forest department led by Chief Veterinary Officer Arun Zachariah will launch the operation to capture the elephant on Saturday morning.

The Forest authorities finalised their plans here on Friday, and said that everything was set for the capture of PT-7. The team led by Dr. Zachariah reached Dhoni from Wayanad. Three kumki elephants were also brought in from Wayanad.

Tracking, darting

A tracking team will go after PT-7 around 5 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the darting team of Dr. Zachariah. Forest officials said that they would not wait for the opportune moment to dart the tusker. “Most probably, we will do a surprise darting. We cannot dart the elephant by chasing it,” said Dr. Zachariah.

Once the tracking team finds the elephant, Dr. Zachariah and his colleagues will dart it with tranquilizer. According to experts, darting can be done within a range of 50 metres.

The medium-sized PT-7, according to vets, will take about half an hour to come under sedation. Once tranquilized, kumkis will be used to push the tusker into a lorry.

It will then be brought to the new kraal set up at Dhoni. It will be the duty of the kumkis to bring PT-7 out of the lorry, and push it into the kraal. Until its total confinement, PT-7 will be under anesthesia.

“The bull will be under surveillance throughout the operation. We may have to top up the tranquilizer until the elephant is placed in the kraal made of eucalyptus logs,” said Dr. Zachariah.

Eucalyptus kraal

More than seven dozen eucalyptus trees were cut down to build the kraal at Dhoni. The kraal is 18 feet in height and 15 feet in length and width. It has a foundation of six feet below the ground. It is designed in such a way as not only to withstand the wrath of the wild tusker, but also to protect the animal from getting injured.

The Forest department has turned to eucalyptus for building the kraal not only because of the availability of the straight trees, but also because of its compressive strength.

Heavy logs of kambakam ( Hopea parviflora) were traditionally used for kraal making in Kerala. The shortage of kambakam, also known as the Iron Wood of Malabar, has forced the department to turn to eucalyptus as an alternative.

Like kambakam, eucalyptus too does not splinter on heavy impact. “Because of its compressive character, eucalyptus prevents the wild elephant from getting injured. If it is teak or any other hardwood, the tusker will get injured when it hits the logs hard,” Dr. Zachariah said.

Notorious tusker

PT-7, though not so big, has gained notoriety by frequently raiding farmlands and residential areas of Dhoni, Akathethara, Puthuppariyaram, Malampuzha in the last two years. It was responsible for about 90% of the elephant conflicts in the region. Forest officials said that it continued to act like a leader.

Although other elephants accompanied the rogue tusker in its raids, the 20-year-old PT-7 was found to be the main villain which remained more than half of the past one year outside the forest.

PT-7 was suspected to have trampled a 60-year-old man to death while he was on his morning walk along with his friends at Dhoni in July last year. With mounting pressure from the people for a drastic action against PT-7, the Forest department decided that capturing PT-7 would bring an end to the menace from other elephants as well.

Once captured, it will be put in the kraal for taming. By taming it, PT-7 will be converted into a kumki.