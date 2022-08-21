Stage set for a stormy Assembly session

Governor's tiff with government may take centrestage

The ruling front and Opposition have a host of contentious legislations and thorny political issues to skirmish over when the Assembly convenes here on Monday.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's tiff with the government might take centrestage in legislative debates. The arguably fraught relationship between the government and Raj Bhavan appeared to get more frayed and markedly personal on the eve of the Assembly on Sunday.

Mr. Khan seemed to drop a political bombshell by terming Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran a "criminal who conspired to attack me" at a university event in 2019.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has demanded a high-level inquiry into the Governor's complaint, seemingly paving the way for a possible foray against the government in the House on the issue.

The ruling front seemed prepared for such a move. Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan alleged that Raj Bhavan was a lair of RSS conspirators to forestall any Congress move to pitch for Mr. Khan in the Assembly.

The ruling front seemed to close ranks against the Opposition ahead of the sitting.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanam Rajendran appeared to dash the Congress hope of tacit CPI support by stating that the LDF would reach a settlement on the contentious Lok Ayukta Amendment Bill.

The CPI had opposed the Bill in its current format, imbuing the Opposition with a dose of optimism. However, the Opposition is not without ammunition. It hoped to revive the controversy surrounding LDF Independent K.T. Jaleel, MLA's, now withdrawn "Indian-occupied Kashmir" and "Azadi Kashmir" remarks.

Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan has petitioned Speaker M.B. Rajesh to censure Mr. Jaleel for "undermining national integrity".

The KAPA notice against Congress leader Farzeen Majjed for staging a black-flag protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the “truth denying” arrest of four Congress workers in Wayanad for defiling Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait during the SFI’s attack on Rahul Gandhi, MP’s, regional office at Manathavady, and the police move to investigate Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran’s alleged “transactions” with suspected fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal could spur the United Democratic Front (UDF’s) anti-government sallies in the Assembly.