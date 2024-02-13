Stage set for 10th Mujahid State conference at Karipur

February 13, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The stage is set for the 10th Mujahid State conference at Karipur near Kondotty.

Renowned Islamic scholar Shaikh Salman Husain Nadvi will inaugurate the four-day conference on Thursday afternoon. Thousands of Islahi workers and sympathisers from across the country are expected to attend the conference being organised under the banner of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) Markazu Dahwa.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, CITU leader Elamaram Kareem, industrialist B. Ravi Pillai, spiritual leader Atmadas Yami, Father Sajeev Varghese, Cheruvayal Raman, Jain Temple Trust president Ramesh G. Mehta, Buddhist spiritual leader Acharya Pavitran, and Parsi Anjuman president Zubin Marshal will address the inaugural session.



T.V. Ibrahim, MLA, will release the conference souvenir. Senior scholar and author P. Mohammed Kuttassery will be felicitated at the function.

Journalists K.P. Sasikumar and Shajahan Madampat will lead a dialogue on ‘The idea of India’. MPs M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, Binoy Viswam, John Brittas, and N.K. Premachandran, MLA A.P. Anil Kumar, and C.M. Moulavi will lead a dialogue on the future of secular India.

A communal amity session on Friday morning will be attended by people of different faiths. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the session. N. Shamsuddin, MLA, will be the chief guest. Prohibition Movement leader Iyyacheri Kunhikrishnan will be felicitated at the function.

Thousands will attend the Juma prayers to be followed by the amity session. “We are arranging the programme in such a manner as to help the people of other faiths observe the Juma prayers,” said KNM Markazu Dahwa president E.K. Ahamed Kutty.

Islamic scholar from Lucknow Yusuful Husaini will inaugurate a youth conference on Friday evening. Extensive discussions on Quran and Hadith will take place at different sessions on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday morning, a meeting of writers and researchers will take place at Rahmat auditorium.

P. Ubaidulla, MLA, will inaugurate a family session at Furqan auditorium. Arab League Ambassador Mazin Al Masoodi will inaugurate a student session on Saturday afternoon. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate a media seminar.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu will inaugurate a women’s conference.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory session on Sunday evening. Dr. Ahamed Kutty will preside over the function.

