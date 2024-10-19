ADVERTISEMENT

Stage events of CBSE Kozhikode District Kalolsav begin

Published - October 19, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

Silver Hills Public School and Devagiri CMI Public School are among the top competitors

The Hindu Bureau

Duff muttu competition in progress at the CBSE District Kalolsavam at Narikkuni in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The first day of on-stage events of the CBSE District Kalolsav organised by Malabar Sahodaya School complex was an amalgamation of folk beats and classical arts. The event was inaugurated by Koduvally MLA M.K. Muneer, while president of Malabar Sahodaya Moni Yohannan presided over.

A participant in the folk dance (Category 2 girls) competition. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The on-stage events are being held across four stages at Narikkuni English Medium School. The first day featured competitions in folk dance, Mohiniyattam, Kuchipudi, Duff Muttu, Kolkkali, and Oppana, divided into five age categories. Silver Hills Public School and Devagiri CMI Public School were among the top competitors.

Mohiniyattam (Category 3 Girls) competition in progress. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The District Kalolsav is being held in four phases. The first phase was the IT Fest that was held at Alphonsa School at Thamarassery. The second phase comprises off-stage events that were held at B-Line Public School, Kuttikkattor. The third phase was performing arts, held at MSS Public School, Malikkadavu.

The teams of Silver Hills Public School, Paroppadi, that bagged the first place in Kolkali competition. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The second day of on-stage events will feature events such as Margam Kali, Ottan Thullal, Group Dance, Western Music, Thiruvathirakkali, Folk songs, Mime, Bharatanatyam, Patriotic song and group song.

A participant in the folk dance (Category 2 girls) competition.

Around 3,600 students from 62 CBSE schools are participating in the Kalolsav. The competitions include 150 events. Students who win the first two prizes in each event and category will qualify for the State CBSE Kalolsav, which will be held at Ahalia Public School, Palakkad, from November 8.

A contestant is being hand-fed by her mother as she awaits her turn in the folk dance competition. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

