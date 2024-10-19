GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stage events of CBSE Kozhikode District Kalolsav begin

Silver Hills Public School and Devagiri CMI Public School are among the top competitors

Published - October 19, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Duff muttu competition in progress at the CBSE District Kalolsavam at Narikkuni in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Duff muttu competition in progress at the CBSE District Kalolsavam at Narikkuni in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The first day of on-stage events of the CBSE District Kalolsav organised by Malabar Sahodaya School complex was an amalgamation of folk beats and classical arts. The event was inaugurated by Koduvally MLA M.K. Muneer, while president of Malabar Sahodaya Moni Yohannan presided over.

A participant in the folk dance (Category 2 girls) competition.

A participant in the folk dance (Category 2 girls) competition. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The on-stage events are being held across four stages at Narikkuni English Medium School. The first day featured competitions in folk dance, Mohiniyattam, Kuchipudi, Duff Muttu, Kolkkali, and Oppana, divided into five age categories. Silver Hills Public School and Devagiri CMI Public School were among the top competitors.

Mohiniyattam (Category 3 Girls) competition in progress.

Mohiniyattam (Category 3 Girls) competition in progress. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The District Kalolsav is being held in four phases. The first phase was the IT Fest that was held at Alphonsa School at Thamarassery. The second phase comprises off-stage events that were held at B-Line Public School, Kuttikkattor. The third phase was performing arts, held at MSS Public School, Malikkadavu.

The teams of Silver Hills Public School, Paroppadi, that bagged the first place in Kolkali competition.

The teams of Silver Hills Public School, Paroppadi, that bagged the first place in Kolkali competition. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The second day of on-stage events will feature events such as Margam Kali, Ottan Thullal, Group Dance, Western Music, Thiruvathirakkali, Folk songs, Mime, Bharatanatyam, Patriotic song and group song.

A participant in the folk dance (Category 2 girls) competition.

A participant in the folk dance (Category 2 girls) competition. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Around 3,600 students from 62 CBSE schools are participating in the Kalolsav. The competitions include 150 events. Students who win the first two prizes in each event and category will qualify for the State CBSE Kalolsav, which will be held at Ahalia Public School, Palakkad, from November 8.

A contestant is being hand-fed by her mother as she awaits her turn in the folk dance competition.

A contestant is being hand-fed by her mother as she awaits her turn in the folk dance competition. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Published - October 19, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.