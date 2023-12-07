Stage events begins at Thrissur Revenue District Kalolsavam  

December 07, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Thrissur

The stage events of the 34th Revenue District School Kalolsavam began here on Thursday. Events are being held in 18 venues. Thrissur MLA P. Balachandran will formally inaugurate the Kalolsavam at Holy Family High School on Friday.

Bharatanatyam, Kuchupudy, Oppana, Thiruvathirakali, Kolkali and Duffumuttu were the main events held on Thursday.

More than 7,500 students from 12 sub districts are participating in the four-day Kalolsavam. The festival will conclude on Saturday (December 9). The food for the students and teachers have been arranged at the Government Model Girls’ High School.

The off-stage events were held at St Anne’s Convent Girls High School and NSS English Medium Higher Secondary School on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, specialist teachers staged a protest in front of the Kalolsavam venue at Model Girls’ High School to press charter of demands such as providing opportunity for all students to practise arts and protecting the teachers who lost their post in their mother school itself.

