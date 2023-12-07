HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stage events begins at Thrissur Revenue District Kalolsavam  

December 07, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Kolkali competition of Revenue District School Kalolsavam held at St. Clare’s Convent Girls Higher Secondary School in Thrissur on Thursday.

Kolkali competition of Revenue District School Kalolsavam held at St. Clare’s Convent Girls Higher Secondary School in Thrissur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.K.NAJEEB

The stage events of the 34th Revenue District School Kalolsavam began here on Thursday. Events are being held in 18 venues. Thrissur MLA P. Balachandran will formally inaugurate the Kalolsavam at Holy Family High School on Friday.

Bharatanatyam, Kuchupudy, Oppana, Thiruvathirakali, Kolkali and Duffumuttu were the main events held on Thursday.

More than 7,500 students from 12 sub districts are participating in the four-day Kalolsavam. The festival will conclude on Saturday (December 9). The food for the students and teachers have been arranged at the Government Model Girls’ High School.

The off-stage events were held at St Anne’s Convent Girls High School and NSS English Medium Higher Secondary School on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, specialist teachers staged a protest in front of the Kalolsavam venue at Model Girls’ High School to press charter of demands such as providing opportunity for all students to practise arts and protecting the teachers who lost their post in their mother school itself.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.