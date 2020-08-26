Stage, contract carriages gets waiver in road tax

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

26 August 2020 20:43 IST

In a major relief, the stage and contract carriages registered in the State has been fully exempted from paying motor vehicle tax for the quarterly period beginning from July 1.

The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday gave the nod for the proposal mooted to this effect by the Transport Department.

Advertising

Advertising

The waiver of the road tax was one of the main demands put forward by the Joint Action Committee of private bus operators, the apex body of various associations of bus operators.

The Cabinet also decided to exempt all educational institution buses ferrying students in the State from remitting the motor vehicle tax for six months from April 1 to September in view of the closure of the educational institutions due to pandemic-induced lockdown.

The 12,500 private stage carriers was withdrawn from the road from August 1 citing that it was not feasible to operate the services suffering heavy loss due to the poor patronage to services following the pandemic. The operators had submitted Form G to avoid action from the government and cancellation of the bus permit.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of the private bus operators welcomed the decision and said more buses would enter the road from Thursday to cater to the needs of the shoppers.

“We hope the government will also ensure steps for the movement of the stage carriers for more than two districts soon,” Lawerence Babu and T. Gopinathan, chairman and general convenor, respectively of the action committee said.