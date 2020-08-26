Stage, contract carriages gets waiver in road tax

In a major relief, the stage and contract carriages registered in the State has been fully exempted from paying motor vehicle tax for the quarterly period beginning from July 1.
The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday gave the nod for the proposal mooted to this effect by the Transport Department.
The waiver of the road tax was one of the main demands put forward by the Joint Action Committee of private bus operators, the apex body of various associations of bus operators.
The Cabinet also decided to exempt all educational institution buses ferrying students in the State from remitting the motor vehicle tax for six months from April 1 to September in view of the closure of the educational institutions due to pandemic-induced lockdown.
The 12,500 private stage carriers was withdrawn from the road from August 1 citing that it was not feasible to operate the services suffering heavy loss due to the poor patronage to services following the pandemic. The operators had submitted Form G to avoid action from the government and cancellation of the bus permit.
Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of the private bus operators welcomed the decision and said more buses would enter the road from Thursday to cater to the needs of the shoppers.
“We hope the government will also ensure steps for the movement of the stage carriers for more than two districts soon,” Lawerence Babu and T. Gopinathan, chairman and general convenor, respectively of the action committee said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath