Kerala

Stage being ready for conduct of NTBR

Staff Reporter ALAPPUZHA July 30, 2022 19:20 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 19:20 IST

Preparations have begun for the 68th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR). The race will be held on Punnamada Lake here on September 4.

The executive and general body meetings of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society held here on Friday decided to constitute various subcommittees for the conduct of the race before August 5.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, said the Tourism department would provide ₹1 crore as a grant for the race. He said that additional funds would be needed. "Steps will be taken to raise funds based on the decisions of a high-level meeting to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on July 31," Mr. Chitharanjan said.

The NTBR will also be the first race of this year's Champions Boat League (CBL). Both the NTBR and the CBL will be held after a pandemic-induced gap of two years. The race was last held on August 31, 2019.

H. Salam, MLA, Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, District Collector Sriram Venkitaraman, and others attended the meetings.

