Staff shortage still a problem for ‘world’s tenth-largest hospital’

April 22, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, figuring among the 10 largest hospitals in the world in a list published by WorldAtlas, an international online magazine, was widely circulated on the social media recently. This biggest healthcare facility in the public sector in the Malabar region, however, still suffers from a plethora of problems, mainly staff shortage.

A case in point is the recently opened building under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). Over a month-and-a-half after it was inaugurated by Chief Minister with much fanfare, this superspeciality block still does not have the least number of staff, sources said. There are 430 beds in the facility and at least 178 permanent staff should be there. The number of permanent nurses and the proportionate number of doctors and other staff are not even half of this number, said a reliable source.

The casuality section in the old building was completely shifted to the new facility after its opening. Except for those who were part of the casualty department, a large majority of the staff are not permanent. Many of them have been hired on contract basis by the hospital development society. The sources pointed out that most of these people are either freshers in the job or are inexperienced to handle the emergency cases being admitted to the casualty ward. This is reportedly affecting the patient care in the ward.

Also, in view of the staff shortage, employees from other sections located in nearby buildings are being brought here to address the needs of the patients. This is leading to the system in other sections getting hit. Sources in one of the nurses unions pointed out that the frequency of night shift duty for the staff had also gone up. Earlier, they used to get night duty once in 12 days. Now, it has come down to once in nine days. Doctors, paramedical staff, and nursing assistants are equally affected, the sources pointed out.

Staff pattern

The main problem, the sources said, was the government not revising the staff pattern for medical college hospitals, which was formulated in the 1960s. The increase in number of patients and changing nature of diseases, among others, are yet to get reflected in the recruitment process. It is learnt that the principal’s office has forwarded a proposal seeking creation of posts and recruitment of staff.

The report published in November in WorldAtlas said that “Kozhikode’s Government Medical College is the world’s tenth-largest hospital having a capacity of 3,025 beds. Also referred to as Calicut Medical College, this medical school is situated about 8-km east of the heart of the city of Kozhikode in the Indian State of Kerala. Established in 1957, it is at present India’s largest hospital and Kerala’s second medical college. It is also one of the country’s biggest medical colleges spread over an area of 1.1 sq. km.” Kozhikode MCH is the only hospital from India in the first 10 institutions listed by the website.