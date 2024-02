February 04, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOLLAM

Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam, has invited applications for three temporary vacancies for the post of staff nurse.

Qualification required is General Nursing & Midwifery/ BSc Nursing and Kerala Nursing Council Registration.

Preference will be given to those who have working experience in government hospitals. Age limit is 18-41 and the applications should be submitted by February 9. For more details visit www.gmckollam.edu.in or call 0474 2575050.