Staff fixation in schools: government issues order

July 07, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government on Friday issued an order giving approval to 6,043 additional posts in government and aided schools in the State as per the 2022-23 staff fixation.

The Cabinet had earlier given approval for creating the additional posts in 2,326 schools with effect from October 1, 2022.

These comprise 3,101 additional posts in 1,114 schools in the government sector and 2,942 posts in 1,212 schools in the aided sector. Of these, 5,944 are teacher posts and 99 non-teaching posts. A total of 4,634 posts no longer exist after the staff fixation. Accordingly, financial burden of 1,409 posts alone will be incurred. This comes to ₹58.99 crore every year.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 2,996 teachers will be redeployed to posts that no longer exist in the aided sector as per the Kerala Education Rules, while in the government sector teachers will be rearranged to 1,638 such posts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.