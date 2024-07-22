Staff at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital being trained to tackle Nipah cases

The staff at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, are being trained to handle possible Nipah cases in the wake of the infection claiming the life of a 14-year-old boy from Malappuram on July 21.

According to sources, staff nurses, house surgeons, and postgraduate doctors are part of the programme. The training module includes collection of body fluid samples of patients, containment of infection, and medical treatment. The Microbiology department at the medical college is in charge of the programme.

A four-member special team trained in Nipah containment is expected to take charge at the hospital. This was decided at a meeting convened earlier by Health Minister Veena George. Along with this, a BSL-3 mobile laboratory too is being arranged so that the testing of samples can be done fast.

