GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Staff at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital being trained to tackle Nipah cases

Published - July 22, 2024 08:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The staff at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, are being trained to handle possible Nipah cases in the wake of the infection claiming the life of a 14-year-old boy from Malappuram on July 21.

According to sources, staff nurses, house surgeons, and postgraduate doctors are part of the programme. The training module includes collection of body fluid samples of patients, containment of infection, and medical treatment. The Microbiology department at the medical college is in charge of the programme.

A four-member special team trained in Nipah containment is expected to take charge at the hospital. This was decided at a meeting convened earlier by Health Minister Veena George. Along with this, a BSL-3 mobile laboratory too is being arranged so that the testing of samples can be done fast.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.