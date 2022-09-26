Stadiums should be maintained with public support, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau
September 26, 2022 22:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman inaugurating the M.K. Jinachandran Memorial District Stadium at Maravayal near Kalpetta in Wayanad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman has said that stadiums and playgrounds should be opened for the public instead of closing them after inauguration.

Speaking after dedicating the M.K. Jinachandran Memorial District Stadium at Maravayal here to the nation on Monday Mr. Abdurahiman said the cost of maintenance of stadiums should be met locally with the support of the public.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government had spent ₹1,500 crore on improving infrastructure facilities in the sports sector in six years, the Minister said, adding that it was spending ₹160 crore in Wayanad alone to improve infrastructure in the sector this year.

He said the construction of an indoor stadium at Ambilery in the district, which would be the largest indoor stadium in the Malabar region, was under way and would be opened by the end of December.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The government had granted ₹37 crore for the construction of the stadium, Mr. Abdurahiman said.

The Jinachandran memorial stadium has been set up on eight acres contributed by former District Sports Council vice president M.J. Viayapadman on behalf of the Chandra Prabha Charitable Trust in 1987.

It was constructed by KITCO at a cost of ₹18.67 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app