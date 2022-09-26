Stadiums should be maintained with public support, says Minister

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman inaugurating the M.K. Jinachandran Memorial District Stadium at Maravayal near Kalpetta in Wayanad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman has said that stadiums and playgrounds should be opened for the public instead of closing them after inauguration.

Speaking after dedicating the M.K. Jinachandran Memorial District Stadium at Maravayal here to the nation on Monday Mr. Abdurahiman said the cost of maintenance of stadiums should be met locally with the support of the public.

The State government had spent ₹1,500 crore on improving infrastructure facilities in the sports sector in six years, the Minister said, adding that it was spending ₹160 crore in Wayanad alone to improve infrastructure in the sector this year.

He said the construction of an indoor stadium at Ambilery in the district, which would be the largest indoor stadium in the Malabar region, was under way and would be opened by the end of December.

The government had granted ₹37 crore for the construction of the stadium, Mr. Abdurahiman said.

The Jinachandran memorial stadium has been set up on eight acres contributed by former District Sports Council vice president M.J. Viayapadman on behalf of the Chandra Prabha Charitable Trust in 1987.

It was constructed by KITCO at a cost of ₹18.67 crore.