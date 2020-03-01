Kerala

St. Thomas wins football trophy

Winners of the Chairman's trophy, St.Thomas College, Thrissur.

Twenty teams took part in the tournament

St.Thomas College, Thrissur, won the Chairman’s Trophy in the finals of T.K.M. Institute of Management Football League 2020 held at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium on Saturday.

Twenty teams from various parts of Kerala took part in the tournament while St.Xavier’s College, Thumba, and Nirmala College, Ernakulam emerged as the first runner up and as second runner up respectively.

Kerala football team captain V.Mithun presented the Chairman’s Trophy and handed over the prize money of ₹50,000, ₹25,000 and ₹15,000 to the winners.

Best goal keeper award was handed over to Jerin.V of St.Xavier’s College and Sajith.K.S of St.Thomas College won the best player award.

T.K.Jalaluddin Musaliar, treasurer T.K.M. College Trust, presided over the function while A. Raju, Assistant Commandant of Police was the guest of honour. G.Chandu, Secretary, Kollam Football Association and Jayaram Nair, Director T.K.M. Institute, also spoke .

